Ariana Grande drops ‘Eternal Sunshine (Slightly Deluxe)’ edition including Troye Sivan feature

Ariana Grande has shared her “slightly deluxe” version of her latest album ‘Eternal Sunshine‘ which includes a Troye Sivan feature.

‘Eternal Sunshine (Slightly Deluxe)’ includes four brand new tracks: ‘Supernatural (feat. Troye Sivan)’, ‘Imperfect For You (acoustic)’, ‘True Story (acapella)’ and ‘Yes, and? (feat. Mariah Carey)’. The new version of Grande’s seventh studio LP is available to stream here.

In a four-star review of ‘Eternal Sunshine‘, NME called it “the most sophisticated project yet from a preternaturally talented vocalist who keeps getting better. Whatever you take away from it, ‘Eternal Sunshine’ definitely isn’t an album you’ll want to wipe from memory.”

Advertisement

‘Eternal Sunshine’ was released last Friday (March 8). It marked her first new LP in four years and the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Positions’.

The popstar previously told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that the album was inspired by multiple sources. “I think there’s such a freedom within art in general because you really can pull from anywhere,” she said [via Elle]. “You can pull from your truth, you can pull from a concept, you can pull from a film, from a story you’re telling. From a story about a relationship that a friend told you. Art is really, it can come from anywhere. Finding a home in eternal sunshine was a lovely costume to wear, I think, for this project.”

Elsewhere, the pop singer appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Saturday March 10. She performed ‘Imperfect For You’ and ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’.

Grande has previously expressed interest in touring ‘Eternal Sunshine’, but also stipulated that plans are currently “TBD”.

Advertisement

In other news, Grande has asked fans to stop sending hate to people they believe ‘Eternal Sunshine’ is about, saying: “Anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music).”

“I ask that you please do not,” she added. “It is not how to support me. It is the opposite. Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely. Thank you.”