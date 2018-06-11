Ariana Grande adds two more London shows to European tour

I'm so f***ing grateful for these dates
Ariana Grande has added additional London dates to her European tour.
As well as the below dates, Grande will also play two shows at London’s O2 Arena on October 15 & 16. Tickets will go on sale from Friday June 14 at 10AM.
August 17: The O2 Arena – London
August 23: Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands
August 27: AccorHotels Arena – Paris, France
August 30: Sportpaleis Antwerpen – Antwerpen, Belgium
September 1: Lanxess Arena – Köln, Germany
September 3: Stadthalle – Vienna, Austria
September 5: Barclaycard Arena – Hamburg, Germany
September 8: O2 arena – Czech Republic
September 9: Tauron Arena – Kraków, Poland
September 14: Arena Birmingham – Birmingham, United Kingdom
September 17: The SSE Hydro – Glasgow, United Kingdom
September 19: FlyDSA Arena – Sheffield, United Kingdom
September 22: 3Arena – Dublin, Ireland
October 1: Royal Arena – Copenhagen, Denmark
October 3: Telenor Arena – Oslo, Norway
October 5: Hartwall Arena – HKI, Finland
October 7: Ericsson Globe – Stockholm, Sweden
October 10: Mercedes-Benz-Arena – Berlin, Germany
October 13: Hallenstadion – Zürich, Switzerland
October 15: O2 Arena – London, UK
While Grande does not list any Manchester shows, she is playing the city’s Pride festival in July. She previously said: “We need a bit more time getting things together before we can announce the date but we are of course coming, and we love you.”
Meanwhile, Grande recently cancelled shows because of her allergic reaction to tomatoes.
The shows, which were due to take place in Florida last month, had to be cancelled after the star lost her voice following the allergic reaction.
In a post on Instagram, Grande wrote: “We discovered ….. that ….. i had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed,” Grande explained in a post to Instagram. “still feels like i’m swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress! thank u all for your love and understanding. can’t wait to get back to performing and to make it up to Tampa and Orlando in November.”