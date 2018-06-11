Ariana Grande adds two more London shows to European tour

I'm so f***ing grateful for these dates

Ariana Grande has added additional London dates to her European tour.

As well as the below dates, Grande will also play two shows at London’s O2 Arena on October 15 & 16. Tickets will go on sale from Friday June 14 at 10AM.

August 17: The O2 Arena – London

August 23: Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands

August 27: AccorHotels Arena – Paris, France

August 30: Sportpaleis Antwerpen – Antwerpen, Belgium

September 1: Lanxess Arena – Köln, Germany

September 3: Stadthalle – Vienna, Austria

September 5: Barclaycard Arena – Hamburg, Germany

September 8: O2 arena – Czech Republic

September 9: Tauron Arena – Kraków, Poland

September 14: Arena Birmingham – Birmingham, United Kingdom

September 17: The SSE Hydro – Glasgow, United Kingdom

September 19: FlyDSA Arena – Sheffield, United Kingdom

September 22: 3Arena – Dublin, Ireland

October 1: Royal Arena – Copenhagen, Denmark

October 3: Telenor Arena – Oslo, Norway

October 5: Hartwall Arena – HKI, Finland

October 7: Ericsson Globe – Stockholm, Sweden

October 10: Mercedes-Benz-Arena – Berlin, Germany

October 13: Hallenstadion – Zürich, Switzerland

October 15: O2 Arena – London, UK

While Grande does not list any Manchester shows, she is playing the city’s Pride festival in July. She previously said: “We need a bit more time getting things together before we can announce the date but we are of course coming, and we love you.”

Meanwhile, Grande recently cancelled shows because of her allergic reaction to tomatoes.

