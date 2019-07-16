Singer previously got into a dispute with the organisers

Ariana Grande has finally received her Grammy award, five months after winning the gong for Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2018 album ‘Sweetener’.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture with her award, which you can view below, with the caption: “Really glad I checked the mail.”

Grande was unable to collect the gong in person after she previously confirmed she would no longer be appearing on stage or attending the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Staples Centre back in February.

At the time, Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich said Grande had declined to perform after multiple conversations because she “felt it was too late for her to pull something together.”

But she disputed his version of events. “I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me,” she wrote on Twitter. “I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity & self-expression was stifled by you that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.”

“It’s about collaboration,” she added. “it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favours or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.”

The performance would have been the star’s first since releasing her new album ‘Thank U, Next’.

Meanwhile, her manager Scooter Braun also took to Instagram to celebrate the arrival of the trophy.

He wrote: ”This right here is family. I couldn’t have been prouder this week to deliver this one her very first Grammy. There is no one more deserving and this is truly the first chapter of her epic story. She is an icon living and is exactly who she claims to be. Yes she is now and forever more Grammy award winner @arianagrande but to me she is simply Ari… one of the strongest people I know with a heart of gold. Proud of you Ari!! Love yah.”

