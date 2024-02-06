Ariana Grande honours Victoria Monét after Grammys win

Ariana Grande has penned a message paying tribute to her longtime collaborator and friend Victoria Monét after the latter won three Grammys.

On Sunday (February 4), the 66th Grammy Awards were held where the Atlanta singer was nominated for seven awards – winning two for her debut studio album ‘Jaguar II’. She also was given the coveted Best New Artist award, beating the likes of Ice Spice, Fred Again…, Gracie Abrams and more.

To celebrate, Grande shouted out the R&B breakout star on her Instagram story.

“I am so deeply proud of you and happy for you there are no words,” she wrote. “You have worked so hard and given so much of yourself to this industry for so, so long while quietly being in your absolute own league.”

She continued: “We’ve talked about this happening since the day we met and over many tour bus sleepovers. It is the greatest joy to see the goodness you have poured into others, into your collaborators (I am so incredibly lucky to be one of them) over the years pouring right back into you. Happy does not begin to cover it. This is your motherfuckin’ MOMENT!!!!!”

While interviewing Monét on the red carpet, Entertainment Tonight showed her the post.

“I love you, Ari,” she replied. “I love you so much. Thank you for being a believer and supporting me from the very beginning. You’ve been just so ride or die, so this is my love letter to you. Thank you so much.”

Monét has worked on many of Grande’s biggest songs, including her Number One hits ‘7 Rings’ and ‘thank u, next’. The duo even released three collaborations – ‘Monopoly’, ‘Got Her Own’ (from the soundtrack for the 2019 remake of Charlie’s Angels) and ‘Better Days’ – as well as performing the latter at the 2017 One Love Manchester benefit concert.

Last December, the ‘On My Mama’ singer revealed that Grande gifted her two rings in honour of her work on ‘7 Rings’. Monét told PEOPLE that when she lost the original ring, the Florida singer gave her a replacement.

This year’s Grammys saw Tracy Chapman join Luke Combs for a performance of her 1988 hit ‘Fast Car’. Elsewhere, Joni Mitchell reflected on her surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival as she collected the 10th Grammy of her career.

Boygenius confirmed their familial bond amid reports they’re about to go on hiatus, while Killer Mike seemingly responded to André 3000’s comments about being too old to rap as he swept up three trophies at the premiere ceremony. The rapper was arrested shortly after his wins.

In other news, Grande is set to release her seventh album, ‘Eternal Sunshine‘, on March 8. She dropped the LP’s lead single, ‘yes, and?’, on January 12 – which interpolates ‘You Can’t Stop The Beat’ from the musical Hairspray. Last week, the singer shared the tracklist for the record as well as an alternate version of the album cover.

NME awarded the song four stars, saying: “It may not be an ‘Into You’ or ‘No Tears Left To Cry’, the type of big Grande singles that can shift your entire world for three adrenaline-pumping minutes, but ‘Yes, And?’ presents Grande in her truest form: a flawed but honest human being, seeking to own her narrative and move forward.”