Ariana Grande hits out at fan accusing her of using autotune

"I could do this in your living room for you, fam"

Ariana Grande has responded to a fan who accused her of using autotune during her live performances.

The ‘Thank U, Next’ pop star, who brought her ‘Sweetener’ tour to the UK last month, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a clip from a recent live concert. Within the comments section, one follower suggested that Grande’s vocal sounded “like autotune” and was “probably not live”.

“I mean you are a great singer and I love your voice and songs but this doesn’t sound live,” they added.

Replying to the message, Grande assured the fan that she sings completely unaided at her shows as performing live is her “thing”.

“Naw with all due respect, I could do this in your living room for you, fam,” she wrote. “With no sound mixing or help at all. I could do it on Broadway (and did). I can do it in the shower. In the car. It’s my gift / it’s why I’m here.”

She went on to say that she sings “30+ songs a night” when touring and explained “every word” is her. “It’s my thing. Let me shine like damn,” she said. You can see the Instagram post above.

Meanwhile, Grande took home the Artist of the Year award at this week’s VMAs, along with the Song of Summer prize for recent single ‘Boyfriend‘.

In other news, a lawsuit filed against Ariana Grande over her ‘God Is A Woman’ music video has been dropped. Visual artist Vladimir Kush had brought the suit against the pop star back in January, claiming the video had appropriated and infringed upon his own paintings.