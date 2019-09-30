Listen to Ariana Grande and Kristin Chenoweth’s cover of Lesley Gore’s ‘You Don’t Own Me’

A sultry take on the ’60s classic

Ariana Grande has teamed up with actress, singer and Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth to release a cover of Lesley Gore’s 1963 song, ‘You Don’t Own Me’. Check it out below.

The cover appears on Chenoweth’s latest album, ‘For The Girls’, which arrived last Friday (September 27). The 12-track record pays tribute to some of the greatest singers throughout the decades, including Doris Day, Barbra Streisand and Nat King Cole. Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire also lend their vocals to the album, featuring on a cover of Peggy Lee’s ‘I’m A Woman’. Meanwhile, country icon Dolly Parton appears to duet with Chenoweth on ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Whitney Houston.

Stream ‘For The Girls’ in full here:

Chenoweth is best known as the first person to play Glinda in Broadway classic Wicked, a musical close to Grande’s heart. The two singers were co-stars in NBC’s Hairspray Live!, which premiered in 2016.

Grande took to social media to congratulate Chenoweth on her newest release. “i have always loved you and i always will @kchenoweth,” Grande tweeted. “🖤congratulations on your new album and thank you from the bottom of my heart for having me be a part ! i truly can’t put into words how much it means to me ! i truly can’t believe this is even real.”

Chenoweth returned the singer’s kind words, describing Grande’s contribution to her record as a “blessing”. “You are my baby and i love you. I couldn’t be more proud of you,” Chenoweth wrote.