Ariana Grande no longer facing lawsuit over ‘God Is A Woman’ video

The artist who claimed the pop star had appropriated his artwork has dropped the suit

A lawsuit filed against Ariana Grande over her ‘God Is A Woman’ music video has been dropped.

Visual artist Vladimir Kush had brought the suit against the pop star in January 2019, claiming the video had appropriated and infringed upon his paintings The Candle and The Candle 2, specifically the image of a woman featured in a candle flame.

Kush and his gallery Kush Fine Arts Las Vegas, Inc also named director Dave Meyers and production company Freenjoy, Inc in the list of plaintiffs.

Now, according to Pitchfork, court filings made in Nevada federal court on August 16 show the artist had dropped the lawsuit against Grande, with the parties involved having reached a resolution. Kush had been suing the star for unspecified damages and was seeking a court order for the video to be removed from the internet.

Grande has not commented on the suit dismissal at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, the singer kicked off the European leg of her ‘Sweetener’ world tour at London’s The O2 on Saturday (August 17). Grande was joined on stage by support act Social House for the tour debut of her recent single ‘Boyfriend’. She had previously only performed the song at Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival.

Harry Styles and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown were among those in attendance at the show and were spotted laughing and joking together in the venue’s VIP section.

In a review of Grande’s ‘Sweetener’ world tour stop in LA in May, NME said: “[The show] might be mostly similar to the singer’s Coachella set but, with the luxury of more time and control, it does a better job at charting the evolution of one of pop’s brightest stars.”