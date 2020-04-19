Ariana Grande looks to be recording new music while in lockdown

It looks like Ariana Grande is recording new music while in coronavirus lockdown.

The singer posted a number of photos of her home life during the period of self-isolation yesterday (April 18), including a photo of her in a home studio vocal booth.

The comments on the post have predictably all inferred that it means that new music is in the works from Grande. See the post below.

Advertisement

The singer has been keeping busy while in quarantine. Earlier this month, she shared a stripped-down version of her track ‘My Everything’ with producer Tommy Brown playing piano via video call. “Hope you’re all staying safe, sane, healthy and as creative as possible,” she told fans when posting the track.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have sparked speculation that they have recorded a song together after fans found a “clue” in a birthday post.

Grande also recently celebrated the first birthday of her ‘Thank U, Next’ album, telling fans that writing the album “literally saved [her] life”.

“Making this project with so many dear friends quite literally saved my life and gave me the courage to be vulnerable and be honest with people,” she wrote. “Thank u for making me feel heard, safe and incredibly human. it is nice (and so healing) to know that i don’t have to hide behind a weird, polished pop star facade and that i’m able to connect with so many people over my truths and pain.

Advertisement

Last month, Grande urged her fans to take the coronavirus pandemic more seriously, criticising what she called the “stupid and privileged” approach of many people not worried about the outbreak.

“I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like ‘this isn’t a big deal’ / ‘we’ll be fine’… ‘we still have to go about our lives’ and it’s really blowing my mind,” she wrote.

“I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. but please read about what’s going on. please don’t turn a blind eye.”