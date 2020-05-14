Ariana Grande on the late Mac Miller: “Nothing mattered more to him than music”

Ariana Grande has remembered Mac Miller‘s passion for music in a new interview, saying that “nothing mattered more” to the late rapper than music.

Miller passed away in September 2018 at the age of 26 following an accidental overdose.

Grande, who dated Miller between 2016 and 2018, has regularly spoken in interviews following his death about her memories of the rapper, and she was asked about Miller’s work ethic during a chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music this week.

Grande told Lowe that she believed “nothing mattered more to [Miller] than music, ever”.

“He was the kind of person who woke up, tumbled out of bed [and] into the studio next door. Nothing was more important,” Grande remembered. “Talk about losing track of time and forgetting to eat, remind yourself to take care of yourself and be a person. He was a person who gave literally every single second of his thought and time and life to his music.

“And I think that’s so evident in what he’s left us with, just how many incredible and different bodies of work: everything from ‘Blue Slide Park’, ‘Kids’, to all the way through ‘Divine Feminine’, to ‘Swimming’, to ‘Circles’, to everything in between. Especially Larry Lovestein, [I’m a] big fan, and also ‘Faces’ — all of that.”

Grande added: “It’s just such a beautiful gift I think that he kind of touched the world with, and I think the thing he’d want most is for us to just appreciate it and not forget about it.”

Miller’s friend Thundercat recently paid tribute to the late rapper on his album ‘It Is What It Is’.