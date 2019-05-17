Ariana Grande made a surprise visit to a nightclub to watch drag queens sing her hits

Singer was in town ahead of her own performance tonight (May 17)

Ariana Grande made a surprise appearance at a nightclub in Texas to see drag queens sing her own hits.

The singer turned up at the Heat Nightclub in San Antonio on Wednesday (May 15) ahead of her own performance at the AT&T Centre in the city tonight (May 17).

The singer posted a series of videos of the performance on her Instagram Stories page which you can view below.

Niyala Milan, one of the performers, also posted a message on Instagram about the surprise appearance.

“I walked into the club & saw 2 little space buns poking from the crowd, I knew it was her,” she wrote. “I ran backstage and started putting my ponytail on…I had to perform for her.”

“I couldn’t even accept her tip or look her in the eye I was so nervous lol. but! she shared the memory I will truly cherish for a life time!”.

Grande meanwhile, recently performed with NSYNC minus Justin Timberlake, at Coachella last month. JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick performed a rendition of their hit single ‘Tearin Up My Heart’.

She also recently shared a brand new song called ‘Monopoly’, the first new material the pop star has put out since the release of her latest album ‘thank u, next’.