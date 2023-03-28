Ariana Grande marks 10 years of Mac Miller duet ‘The Way’: “I love you”

Ariana Grande has marked the 10th anniversary of her duet with Mac Miller, ‘The Way’.

Released on March 25, 2013, the collaboration served as the lead single from Grande’s debut studio album ‘Yours Truly’.

Last weekend, a Grande fan account on Instagram – @honeymoonavenue – posted a clip of the official music video for ‘The Way’ along with the message: “Can’t believe it’s been a whole DECADE (and more) in this road together. How are u guys celebrating today?”

The pop star subsequently shared the snippet on her Instagram Stories, captioning it: “I love you.” She wrote the same comment beneath the original post. You can see the video below.

Grande dated Miller – whose real name was Malcolm McCormick – between September 2016 and May 2018. The rapper died in September 2018 following an accidental overdose. He was 26 years old. Since then, Grande has paid tribute to her late ex-partner on her albums ‘Thank U, Next’ (2019) and ‘Positions’ (2020).

In 2020 Grande remembered Miller’s passion for music, saying she believed “nothing mattered more to him than music, ever”.

“He was the kind of person who woke up, tumbled out of bed [and] into the studio next door. Nothing was more important,” the singer explained.

Last April, one of the three drug dealers charged in the death of Miller was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

In related news, Ariana Grande recently featured on a new remix of The Weeknd’s 2016 song ‘Die For You’. It marked the pair’s fourth collaboration overall.