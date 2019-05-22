Ariana Grande marks second anniversary of Manchester Arena attack with bee symbol

The Mancunian emblem became a symbol of defiance in the wake of the attack

Ariana Grande has paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing on Instagram to mark two years since the atrocity took place.

The singer had finished her show at Manchester Arena in May 2017 when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device in the arena foyer, killing 22 people and injuring more than 100 others.

While she is yet to officially speak on the second anniversary, the singer has posted a bee emoji on her Instagram stories after the Mancunian emblem became a symbol of defiance in the wake of the attack.

The latest gesture of support comes after Grande previously described the attack as something “that seems impossible to fully recover from”.

“I’m writing to you this February 22, 2018. It’s been eight months since the attack at our show at the Manchester Arena. It’s impossible to know where to start or to know what to say about this part. May 22, 2017, will leave me speechless and filled with questions for the rest of my life,” Grande said in a documentary that aired last year.

She added: “The spirit of the people of Manchester, the families affected by this horrendous tragedy, and my fans around the world have permanently impacted all of us for the rest of our lives. Their love, strength, and unity showed me, my team, my dancers, band, and entire crew not to be defeated.”

Grande will return to Manchester in August to headline the city’s Pride festival. It marks her first appearance there since organising the One Love Manchester concert, which saw the likes of Coldplay, Justin Bieber and Liam Gallagher perform to raise funds for attack victims only two weeks after the initial incident.