‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ has landed

The music video for ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ – Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey’s highly anticipated theme song for the Charlie’s Angels remake – has arrived.

The video was directed by frequent Grande collaborator Hannah Lux Davis, who helmed the pop star’s visuals for ‘7 Rings’ and ‘Thank U, Next’. The clip casts the pop stars as different elements of a badass crime-fighting trio: Grande is the mastermind, Cyrus the muscle, and Del Rey the demolitions and weapons expert. Watch to the end for a cameo from Charlie’s Angels director Elizabeth Banks:

‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ is the Charlie’s Angels theme song, and lead single from its soundtrack, which Grande is executive producing alongside Max Martin, Savan Kotecha and Ilya. On Instagram, the pop star described her experience helming the soundtrack “the coolest fucking thing in the world.” The soundtrack will be released November 1 on Republic Records.

Cyrus, Grande and Del Rey have all been busy on the music front. Cyrus recently released the single ‘Slide Away’, while last month Grande released ‘Boyfriend’, a joint single with production duo Social House.

On the other hand, Del Rey just put out ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’, her sixth studio album led by the single and Sublime cover ‘Doin’ Time’. She also recently nodded to Grande by covering the latter’s single ‘Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored’ in the BBC Live Lounge.

Banks’ remake of Charlie’s Angels stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the titular trio. Noah Centineo and Sam Claflin have also been cast. It’s due for release on November 15 in the US, and November 29 in the UK.