Jealousy drives Ariana Grande to violence in her video for new song ‘Boyfriend’

A collab with Social House, who also worked on ‘Thank U, Next’

Ariana Grande has released an entertaining, if violent video for a sultry new song, ‘Boyfriend’, with Social House.

The track is Grande’s first new music since ‘Monopoly’, the song she released with Victoria Monét in April this year. It’s also a collaboration with Social House, the pop duo of Mikey Foster and Scootie Anderson who worked on recent Ari songs like ‘Thank U, Next’ and ‘Goodnight n Go’ (from her 2018 album, ‘Sweetener’).

In the video, which was directed by Hannah Lux Davis (‘Breathin’, ‘Thank U, Next’), Grande and Foster of Social House are overcome by jealousy when they see the other flirting with strangers at a fancy party. Their envy drives them to violently eliminate their competition: Grande seizes a bow and arrow, while Social House show off their kung fu skills.

The stunts in the video, the pop star revealed in a tweet, were some of her favourite moments of the shoot. Watch the ‘Boyfriend’ video here:

In the lead-up to the video premiere, Grande participated in a Twitter countdown, chatting with her fans on the social media platform. “I feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people I know,” she told a fan who asked about the inspiration behind the track.

“People want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. Even tho they want to,” she added.

Grande revealed that the song is all about vulnerability: “We wanted to make something uplifting that captures that feeling of being afraid to take the leap & trust, being afraid of being hurt or feeling like you won’t be enough for that person… but also how it feels to have crippling crush on someone.”

The release of ‘Boyfriend’ comes just days before Grande takes the stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago. She’ll then kick off her UK/Europe tour, supported by Ella Mai, with three nights at the O2 in London.

‘Boyfriend’ should tide Grande fans over until the release of the song she made with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey for the new Charlie’s Angels movie. You can hear a snippet of the collaboration in the movie trailer.