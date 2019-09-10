Ariana Grande responds to NASA interns’ video remix of her song ‘NASA’

The track featured on Grande's 'Thank U, Next' album

Ariana Grande has said her “heart is bursting” after a group of interns at NASA created a video remix of her song ‘NASA’ — watch the clip below.

‘NASA’ featured as a track on Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ album, which came out back in February as the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Sweetener’.

Created by a group of interns at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, the ‘NASA’ clip in question emerged from “a volunteer outreach video project” by the current set of students at the Center.

“It was created as an educational parody of Ariana Grande’s NASA song,” a description explains. “The lyrics and scenes in the video have been re-imagined in order to inform the public about the amazing work going on at NASA and the Johnson Space Center.” You can see the original clip, which was also inspired by the Artemis missions to explore the Moon and Mars, below.

Writing on Twitter after coming across the clip, Grande expressed her delight at the video remix. “Oh my. this is so pure and special and insane,” she wrote.

“Hi everyone over there that is doing such incredible work ! thank u for taking the time to make this ! my heart is ….. bursting.”

