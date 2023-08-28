Ariana Grande pays tribute to Mac Miller with new ‘The Way’ video

Ariana Grande has paid tribute to Mac Miller in the video for a new version of the pair’s 2013 track ‘The Way’.

Last week (August 25), Grande shared a 10th anniversary deluxe reissue of her debut album ‘Yours Truly’, featuring a host of rarities and unheard material.

She also released a new live performance video for ‘Baby I’, filmed at the Soho House in London, where Grande is currently filming for the Wicked movie.

Also included in the album celebrations is a series of new videos, including one for ‘The Way’. In the video, the background fades out at the end and left are the words “Feat. Mac Miller,” which glow in white at the track’s conclusion.

Miller’s second verse in the song is also given a new orchestral string accompaniment, while the song is otherwise unchanged.

Watch the video below.

Earlier this year, Grande marked 10 years since the release of ‘The Way’ by paying tribute to Miller, who died in September 2018 following an accidental overdose and dated the singer between 2016-2018. Since then, Grande has paid tribute to her late ex-partner on her albums ‘Thank U, Next’ (2019) and ‘Positions’ (2020).

In 2020 Grande remembered Miller’s passion for music, saying she believed “nothing mattered more to him than music, ever”.

“He was the kind of person who woke up, tumbled out of bed [and] into the studio next door. Nothing was more important,” the singer explained.

Last April, one of the three drug dealers charged in the death of Miller was sentenced to 11 years in prison.