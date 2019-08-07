Watch Ariana Grande perform surprise duet with Barbra Streisand in Chicago

The duo performed Streisand’s 1979 song ‘No More Tears (Enough is Enough)’

Following her headlining performance at Chicago’s Lollapalooza this past weekend, Ariana Grande made one more stop in the Windy City: a Barbra Streisand concert.

In a surprise performance on Tuesday night (August 6), the Grammy-winning pop star joined the legend on stage at United Center to belt out the duet ‘No More Tears (Enough is Enough)’, a song Streisand recorded in 1979 with Donna Summer. Dressed in matching black outfits, the powerhouse pair treated concertgoers to an energetic rendition of the disco classic, their vocals soaring and complementing one another. Watch snippets of their performance below.

In an emotional tweet thanking Streisand, Ari said she was “shaking” and “crying” after the set. “Don’t have words yet, goodbye,” she wrote. The 26-year-old singer also shared a photo of the pair embracing during rehearsals with the caption: “Cherishing this moment forever”.

Last week, Grande dropped a music video for her brand-new single, ‘Boyfriend’ featuring Social House. She also announced her return to the small screen by making a brief cameo in the trailer for season two of Jim Carrey’s Showtime series, Kidding.

Meanwhile, Streisand reunited with singer-actor Kris Kristofferson last month on a live rendition of ‘The Love Inside’, a song from their 1976 musical romance drama A Star is Born. The performance marked the first time the pair had sung the tune live, more than 40 years after it was released alongside the film.

