Ariana Grande releases her sixth album, ‘Positions’

Ariana Grande has released her sixth studio album ‘Positions’ today (October 30), after announcing it earlier this month.

The album was preceded by the titular lead single, which Grande released last week alongside a music video in which she portrayed the President of the United States.

‘Positions’ also sees Grande reunite with previous collaborator The Weeknd, as well as Doja Cat and Ty Dolla $ign.

Listen to ‘Positions’ in full below:

“i don’t have a top three or anything ! everything goes hand in hand,” Grande said of the album when she revealed the tracklist.

“this project is my favorite for many reasons and i really can’t wait for it to be yours. thank u for your love and excitement, it means the world to me.”

Ty Dolla $ign also spoke of his collab with Grande in a recent interview with a Los Angeles radio station, saying “it was an honour to work” with the popstar.

“…we’ve got an amazing tune coming for sure,” Ty said. “She wanted me to come through to the studio… We just wrote the song together right there on the spot.”

‘Positions’ marks Ariana Grande’s third album in as many years, following 2018’s ‘Sweetener‘ and 2019’s ‘Thank U, Next‘.