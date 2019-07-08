Ariana Grande says she is “still processing a lot” after crying on stage

"Tour is wild. Life is wild. I'm grateful for the sea of love I have around me everyday."

Ariana Grande has said she is still “processing a lot” after she was seen crying on stage.

Videos posted by fans show the singer battling tears during a performance of R.E.M, a track about ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, at her recent concert in St Louis, Missouri.

In a now-deleted message, the singer praised her fans for accepting her “humanness” and admitted she was “still processing a lot”.

The singer has previously been praised for her strength, following the death of former boyfriend Mac Miller in 2018 and the suicide attack on her Manchester Arena concert which claimed the lives of 22 people in May 2017.

Posting on social media, Grande wrote: “Tour is wild. Life is wild. I’m grateful for the sea of love I have around me everyday and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they’ve got.”

Grande vowed to continue “no matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day”.

She added: “I’m grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what I’ve started.

“I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when I’m still processing a lot… so sometimes I cry a lot!

“I thank you for accepting my humanness. I’m not sure what I did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night/to feel so much love, but I want you to know that it really does carry me through.”

Responding on social media, one fan wrote: “thank u, we love you. you gave St.Louis the best night we will always be here to support you!”

Last month, fans also rallied around the singer as a 20,000 strong crowd sang Happy Birthday to her at a show in Toronto.