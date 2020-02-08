Ariana Grande says writing ‘Thank U, Next’ saved her life

Ariana Grande has said writing ‘Thank U, Next’ last year “saved [her] life”.

Acknowledging the one-year anniversary of the album’s release, Grande took to social media to recall the emotion surrounding the making of the project, which was written in the aftermath of the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

The album paid tribute to him on the track ‘Ghostin’ and was described by one fan at the time as “the most emotive song Ariana has written.”

Speaking about the album, Grande said: “making this project with so many dear friends quite literally saved my life and gave me the courage to be vulnerable and be honest with people. thank u for making me feel heard, safe and incredibly human. it is nice (and so healing) to know that i don’t have to hide behind a weird, polished pop star facade and that i’m able to connect with so many people over my truths and pain.

“i know that should have clicked for me sooner but it didn’t and i want to thank u for showing me first hand that it is okay. all of it.”

Reviewing the album, NME said: “Above all, ‘Thank U, Next’ is a document of self-care; a guide to getting through bad times even when you think nothing could ever be good again. The album holds the keys to numbing the pain through ill-advised trysts (‘Bad Idea’), giving yourself space from your loved ones in the midst of life’s complexities (‘NASA’), and eking out negativity by chasing people who are wrong for you (‘Bloodline’).

“…[the album is] a reminder that, with positivity and hope, if Grande can get through the last two years, we can get through anything life throws our way.”

Meanwhile, Grande also gave an update about new music saying she was “writing and creating a lot lately,” although she stressed that she was in “no rush to pop anything out of the oven yet.”

She added: “but i do look forward to this new chapter and sharing more stories / life with u.”

Last month, it was revealed that Grande became the first female artist ever to achieve 3.5 billion Spotify streams on three separate albums.

News of the feat was shared on Twitter by Chart Data, who revealed that the ‘7 Rings’ singer was the first female artist to do it, thanks to her albums ‘My Everything’, ‘Dangerous Woman’ and ‘thank u, next’.

