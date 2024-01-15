Ariana Grande shares behind-the-scenes footage of working on ‘yes, and?’ with Max Martin

Ariana Grande has posted a behind-the-scenes video of herself during the recording of her new single ‘yes, and?’ – check it out below.

Grande returned with the new song on Friday (January 12), a track that addresses her personal life over a house-inspired instrumental that channel’s Madonna’s ‘Vogue’.

In the new video clip, Grande can be seen recording multiple takes of the song’s chorus and discussing the making of the track with producer Max Martin, who is off-camera.

footage of ariana working on “yes, and?” pic.twitter.com/0CZvn0K8Xa — Ariana Grande Today 💋 (@ArianaToday) January 14, 2024

“Perfect diction!” he can be heard saying at one point, to which Grande replies: “Thank you, Max Martin!”

“Say that shit with your chest and / Be your own fucking best friend / Say that shit with your chest / Keep moving like, ‘what’s next’ / Yes, and?” she sings into the microphone multiple times.

The singer had previously confirmed the arrival of the track, saying that it would be the lead single from her forthcoming seventh album, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Positions’.

Grande also released the video for ‘yes, and?’ on Friday, in which she faces her doubters by bringing them into a room one by one and giving each of them a live performance of the song.

Recorded in New York City, ‘yes, and?’ was written and produced by Grande, Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh.

In a four-star review of the track, NME wrote: “It may not be an ‘Into You’ or ‘No Tears Left To Cry’, the type of big Grande singles that can shift your entire world for three adrenaline-pumping minutes, but ‘Yes, And?’ presents Grande in her truest form: a flawed but honest human being, seeking to own her narrative and move forward.”

Grande recently signalled her upcoming new album by sending notes and red lipsticks to fans and hinting that producer Ilya Salmanzadeh contributed to the project. He has previously produced numerous hits for Grande, including ‘Problem’, ‘Bad Idea’, ‘Breathin’ and ‘Santa Tell Me’.

Further details about the new LP remain scarce, however, the new project will arrive as part of a new management deal, as last summer she parted ways with former manager Scooter Braun, following a 10-year working relationship.