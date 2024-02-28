Ariana Grande shares ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tracklist – featuring a song with her gran

Ariana Grande has shared the full tracklist for her new album ‘Eternal Sunshine’, and revealed that one of the songs will feature an appearance from her grandmother.

The songs are set to be released as part of the pop star’s long-awaited album ‘Eternal Sunshine’, which is her first new LP in four years and the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Positions’.

Set for release next week (March 8), Grande has only released one song from the album so far – lead single ‘Yes, And?’, which debuted atop the Billboard 100 last month. Following the success of the single, which took aim at her doubters, the singer has confirmed she has no plans to share any more tasters of the project until its release.

That being said, Grande has unveiled the titles of all 13 songs on her seventh studio album via a new video on Instagram.

In the clip, the ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tracklist is shown handwritten on a piece of paper, with what seems to be lyrics jotted around the border. “If the sun refused to shine, baby would I still be your lover?” one questions, while another states “I’ll hold your hurt in a box here beside me.”

Track four on the album is set to be titled ‘Saturn Returns Interlude’, track eight is called ‘The Boy Is Mine’ and track 12 is ‘Imperfect For You’. Another song has been revealed as being called ‘Ordinary Things’, and is set to include an appearance from the singer’s grandmother.

This is seen as the closing track is written as “featuring Nonna” – the Italian word for Grandmother. Grande, who is of Italian descent, has a 98-year-old grandmother called Marjorie, and the two are frequently photographed together.

The remainder of the song titles have been shared by the singer in recent weeks. You can pre-order ‘Eternal Sunshine’ here.

Following the release of ‘Yes, And?’, the song was given a glowing four-star review from NME, with Sophie Williams describing the track as “a bitingly catchy and self-aware comeback”.

“For an artist that has previously been criticised for poor enunciation, her vocal is surprisingly restrained – not a single “yuh” or whistle note to be found, she’ll have you know,” it read. “It also elevates Grande’s production style, which she has honed alongside longtime collaborator Max Martin, from trap beat-obsessed and transcendent to something more intriguing, leaning towards deep house: a melodic discourse that responds to a rumour mill in overdrive.”

In other Ariana Grande news, the singer recently revealed that she “would love” to hit the road again in support of her upcoming album but hasn’t yet decided on or against the idea.