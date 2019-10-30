Ariana Grande shares sneak peek of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ soundtrack

The album is out Friday

Ariana Grande has shared a preview of the soundtrack of the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot.

The soundtrack is executive produced by Grande. She also sang on five songs, including the previously released single and movie’s theme song, ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey. The soundtrack also includes ‘How I Look On You’, a brand-new, original solo offering from Grande, and a Gigamesh remix of Donna Summer’s 1979 disco classic ‘Bad Girls’.

The 11-song album also includes contributions from a handful of female pop and rap stars, such as Normani, Nicki Minaj, Kim Petras and Anitta. The soundtrack is out this Friday (November 1) via Republic Records. Check out snippets of the tracks below, which also preview scenes from the movie:

The new Charlie’s Angels remake stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the titular trio. It’s directed by Elizabeth Banks and co-produced by Elizabeth Cantillon. The film will be released in the US on November 15 and in the UK on November 29.

Meanwhile, Grande recently wrapped up the European leg of her Sweetener World Tour and will hit the road again next month in North America. Last week, the singer appeared on a remix of Lizzo’s song, ‘Good As Hell’.