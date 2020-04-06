Ariana Grande shares stripped-down quarantine version of ‘My Everything’

Ariana Grande has shared a stripped-down version of her song ‘My Everything’ – listen to it below.

The pop star performed the song from the comfort of her own home while in quarantine due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She was joined by producer Tommy Brown, who accompanied her on the piano over video chat.

Sharing the performance on Twitter, Grande said: “tommy n i sending u some virtual love. hope you’re all staying safe, sane, healthy and as creative as possible.”

Advertisement

Taken from her 2014 album of the same name, Grande strips back the original even further while also adding in a series of extra vocal runs.

Listen to it below:

tommy n i sending u some virtual love 🤍💻🎙 hope you’re all staying safe, sane, healthy and as creative as possible pic.twitter.com/kRTTAgRihZ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 5, 2020

Last month, Grande urged her fans to take the coronavirus pandemic more seriously, criticising what she called the “stupid and privileged” approach of many people not worried about the outbreak.

Posting on social media, the singer wrote: “i keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like ‘this isn’t a big deal’ / ‘we’ll be fine’… ‘we still have to go about our lives’ and it’s really blowing my mind.

“i understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. but please read about what’s going on. please don’t turn a blind eye.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have sparked speculation that they have recorded a song together after fans found a “clue” in a birthday post.

Grande took to Instagram last month to pay tribute to Gaga: “Happy birthday to a literal angel that has changed my life in many ways!”

She added: “I’ll tell you more about it later but… You make my heart feel so full and happy and understood. Wishing you all the joy in the world today and every day! Have some pasta.”