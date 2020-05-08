Ariana Grande stopped ‘Tiger King”s Carole Baskin from appearing in ‘Stuck With U’ video

Ariana Grande refused to allow Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin to appear in the video for her new Justin Bieber collaboration, ‘Stuck With U’.

The visuals intersperse footage of Bieber and Grande performing the track from home with clips submitted by fans and first responders. Celebrities such as Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Jaden Smith and Chance the Rapper also cameo in the video.

Ahead of its arrival, Bieber shared a clip of Baskin and her husband Howard dancing together at their home while dressed as tigers. “He ain’t going nowhere,” the singer captioned the footage on Twitter.

for the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ….. unique.

anyway, 7.5 hours ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 7, 2020

“For the record, I did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video,” Grande explained in a reply to the tweet. “But. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ….. unique.”

This comes after Carole Baskin was recently tricked into being interviewed by two pranksters claiming to be US talk show host Jimmy Fallon. While initially reluctant, Baskin agreed to take part on the condition the chat be focused on her work with cats.

Earlier this week, Justin Bieber called ‘Stuck With U’ “the prom song for everyone who can’t go to prom now”. Proceeds from the track will help fund grants and scholarships for the children of frontline healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The collaboration follows on from Bieber making a surprise appearance during Grande’s Coachella 2019 headline set, where the pair duetted on the former’s hit ‘Sorry’.