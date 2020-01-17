Ariana Grande sued for allegedly plagiarising ‘7 Rings’

Rapper Josh Stone has sued Ariana Grande, accusing the popstar of plagiarising one of his songs for the hook of her hit single ‘7 Rings’, it is being reported.

Stone, who records under the moniker DOT, claims that the hook’s lyrics are taken from his 2017 track ‘You Need It, I Got It’, with identical metric placement of the phrases in the two songs.

You can take a listen to the two songs below.

Grande’s song features a hook with the lyrics “I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it,” while Stone’s hook is “You need it, I got it. You want it, I got it.”

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Stone claims to have met with executives from Grande’s label Universal, and that he wants profits from ‘7 Rings’, as well as an order from a judge prohibiting the single from “seeing daylight.”

It’s not the first time Grande has come under fire for supposed plagiarism on ‘7 Rings’. Last year, Princess Nokia took to Twitter to accuse her of copying her song ‘Mine’.

Nokia posted a video of herself listening to Grande’s song on Twitter and then followed it up with her own song ‘Mine’ from her ‘1992’ mixtape.

Nokia then said the song “sounded really familiar” and seemingly accused Grande of copying. She said: “Does that sound familiar to you? ‘Cause that sound really familiar to me.”