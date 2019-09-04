“The resemblance is uncanny”

Ariana Grande is reportedly suing fashion and beauty retailer Forever 21 for using her likeness, via a “look-alike” model, to trick fans into believing she had endorsed the brand.

According to The New York Times, Grande filed a lawsuit against Forever 21 and its sister brand Riley Rose on Monday (September 2) for misappropriating her name, image, music and likeness after the retailer rolled out a social media campaign featuring a model who resembled the pop star.

Grande’s complaint alleges that the clothing brand had used over 30 “unauthorised” images and videos of her for the promotion. The singer also claims that the company’s campaign heavily lifted imagery from her ‘7 Rings’ music video, including logos and outfits.

“The resemblance is uncanny,” the complaint argues. “Forever 21’s intent was clear: to suggest to the viewing public that Ms Grande endorsed Forever 21, its products, and was affiliated with Forever 21.”

Per the NYT, Grande is seeking £8.3 million ($10 million) in damages for “false endorsement, trademark infringement and copyright infringement”.

Although Forever 21 declined to comment on the allegations, the brand has said that it is a huge supporter of Grande and attests to having “worked with her licensing company over the past two years”. “We are hopeful that we will find a mutually agreeable resolution and can continue to work together in the future,” the company said in a statement to CNN.

Meanwhile, Grande kicked off the European leg of her ‘Sweetener’ world tour last month at London’s The O2. The singer is set to return to the Greenwich arena again this October, before concluding her worldwide trek in December at The Forum in Los Angeles.