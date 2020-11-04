Ariana Grande takes aim at “straight, white, old” presidential candidates

Ariana Grande has weighed in on the US presidential race, questioning whether the two major-party candidates adequately represent modern America.

In an interview with Zach Sang Show released late last week, Grande said she was “very nervous” about the US election.

“I really hope that we’re able to make a difference and take back our power this year,” she said.

“How are we gonna get this right for a country that is made up of so many different, diverse, beautiful people if the whole shit is being run by straight, white, old men?” Grande later questioned.

“That’s not fair. You know? How! How will we get this right?”

A passionate political advocate, Grande garnered support last year for her partnership with HeadCount. The partnership let Grande’s fans register to vote at concert venues during her Sweetener tour.

“It was cool to have HeadCount on tour with me and to be able to register over 20,000 people,” Grande said of the initiative in her recent interview.

The 2020 presidential race influenced Grande’s recent album, ‘Positions’, which dropped on October 30.

Notably, the title track’s music video saw Grande insert herself into the White House alongside Tayla Parx, Victoria Monét and her own grandmother.

NME gave Grande’s new record a three-star review, writing that “you can’t help but feel it’s missing some of [Grande’s] trademark sparkle.”

“The star’s lyrical content is jaw-droppingly good fun, and this sixth record does feature some massive pop tunes – alongside more indistinct material,” the review read.