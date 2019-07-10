“He didn’t deserve the demons he had”: Ariana Grande talks Mac Miller in candid interview

Ari also reminisced about her relationship with Pete Davidson

In a new and personal interview with Vogue published yesterday (Jul 9), Ariana Grande spoke candidly about a gamut of topics, from learning how to heal from trauma to the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

During the conversation, the pop star tearfully opened up about dealing with the aftermath of the tragic Manchester Arena bombing two years ago. She also explained how her headline experience at this year’s Coachella helped remind her a lot about Miller.

“I never thought I’d even go to Coachella. I was always a person who never went to festivals and never went out and had fun like that. But the first time I went was to see Malcolm perform, and it was such an incredible experience,” she said. “I went the second year as well, and I associate… heavily… it was just kind of a mindfuck, processing how much has happened in such a brief period.”

On the subject of her relationship with the late rapper, Grande simply described it as imperfect, revealing to Vogue that she spent most of their relationship constantly worrying about Miller. Talking about the “toxic” tweet Grande posted after their break-up, the pop star admitted it “came from a place of complete defeat”.

“People don’t see any of the real stuff that happens, so they are loud about what they think happened. They didn’t see the years of work and fighting and trying, or the love and exhaustion,” she said. “You have no idea how many times I warned him that that would happen and fought that fight, for how many years of our friendship, of our relationship. You have no idea so you’re not allowed to pull that card because you don’t fucking know. That’s where that came from.”

But the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer is still in mourning. “He was the best person ever, and he didn’t deserve the demons he had. I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming… less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away,” Grande said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Grande reflected on her brief engagement to SNL comedian Pete Davidson, calling their relationship an “amazing distraction” following her split with Miller. “It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him,” she explained.

But Ari’s taking a break from love at the moment to work on bettering herself, she said: “I have this idea of what I’d like to be. I can see this stronger, amazing, fearless version of myself that one day I hope to evolve into.”

