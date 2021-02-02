Ariana Grande teases deluxe edition of ‘Positions’ with four new songs

Ariana Grande has teased a deluxe edition of her 2020 album ‘Positions’ that appears to feature four new songs in addition to her recent ’34+35′ remix with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

Grande took to social media earlier today (February 2) to share three images – a small television, a mirror with “34+35” and “Ari, Doja, Meg” written on it, and a back cover tracklisting with the remix and four additional song titles, which are scratched out.

“happy february,” the singer captioned the post, suggesting the deluxe edition may arrive sometime this month.

Grande released the original version of ‘Positions’ – her sixth studio album and the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Thank U, Next’ – back in October of last year, after previewing it with its title track.

The remix of album track ’34+35′ arrived earlier this month after Grande had previously teased its release. It saw Doja and Megan handle the second and third verses respectively, with Doja notably rapping, “I want that 69 / without Tekashi“.

Last month, Grande released Excuse Me, I Love You, a Netflix film consisting largely of concert and tour footage shot during her ‘Sweetener’ world tour.