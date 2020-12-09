Ariana Grande teases release of ‘Sweetener’ tour movie on Netflix

Ariana Grande has teased the release of a tour movie on Netflix, which will capture her live shows in support of 2018’s ‘Sweetener’.

Posting on Twitter, the singer shared three black and white photos from a performance on the ‘Sweetener’ world tour – which was identifiable by the giant inflatable moon that loomed large over crowds during the shows.

Responding to the tweet, she then tagged Netflix – seemingly confirming that the streaming giant is gearing up to release the recording of Ariana’s live shows.

Advertisement

“excuse me, i love you,” Netflix responded – a reference to Grande’s track ‘R.E.M’.

excuse me, i love you — Netflix (@netflix) December 8, 2020

“Sweetener movie?!??????,” one fan asked, while another simply commented, “GIVE US A DATE.”

Ariana previously released the ‘Sweetener’ live album on streaming services at the end of 2019.

Meanwhile, the singer most recently teamed up with Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson on a new version of ‘Oh Santa’.

Advertisement

The collaboration appeared on a new Christmas special show, which aired on AppleTV+ last week (December 4).

It was previously hinted that a collaboration was happening back in October, when Carey tweeted a photograph of three directors chairs on set, each brandishing a set of initials: AG, MC and JH.

Last month, she also shared the sci-fi inspired video for ’34+35′ – which sees her playing both a scientist and an android she brings to life.