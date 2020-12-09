News Music News

Ariana Grande teases release of ‘Sweetener’ tour movie on Netflix

It looks like the 'Sweetener' tour movie is on the way

By Nick Reilly
Ariana Grande performs on stage during her "Sweetener World Tour" at The O2 Arena on August 19, 2019 in London, England. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Ariana Grande has teased the release of a tour movie on Netflix, which will capture her live shows in support of 2018’s ‘Sweetener’.

Posting on Twitter, the singer shared three black and white photos from a performance on the ‘Sweetener’ world tour – which was identifiable by the giant inflatable moon that loomed large over crowds during the shows.

Responding to the tweet, she then tagged Netflix – seemingly confirming that the streaming giant is gearing up to release the recording of Ariana’s live shows.

“excuse me, i love you,” Netflix responded – a reference to Grande’s track ‘R.E.M’.

“Sweetener movie?!??????,” one fan asked, while another simply commented, “GIVE US A DATE.”

Ariana previously released the ‘Sweetener’ live album on streaming services at the end of 2019.

Meanwhile, the singer most recently teamed up with Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson on a new version of ‘Oh Santa’.

The collaboration appeared on a new Christmas special show, which aired on AppleTV+ last week (December 4).

It was previously hinted that a collaboration was happening back in October, when Carey tweeted a photograph of three directors chairs on set, each brandishing a set of initials: AG, MC and JH.

Last month, she also shared the sci-fi inspired video for ’34+35′ – which sees her playing both a scientist and an android she brings to life.

