Ariana Grande teases ‘Sweetener’ live album

The tour kicked off earlier this year

Ariana Grande looks to be teasing a new ‘Sweetener’ live album on her Instagram.

The album came out last August, and was followed by another LP – ‘Thank U, Next’ in February.

The singer has now shared clips on her Instagram stories of her scrolling through audio files with the names of different cities she played in on the ‘Sweetener’ world tour.

The new teasers follow a recent hint from Grande that a live album could be on the way. Last month, she tweeted: “so …. i got a bunch of my live vocals from tour on my laptop thanks to johnny and toby

“about to start comping thru and picking my favorite adlibs / performance moments on this flight … just in case u want a live album one day.”

The ‘Sweetener’ world tour kicked off in Los Angeles at the STAPLES Centre back in May.

In a review of the first show of the tour, NME‘s Rhian Daly wrote: “By the time last year’s smash hit ‘Thank U, Next’ arrives, signalling the end of the show, Grande looks like she’s having a blast, skipping around the runway with her dancers both with and without her First Wives Club white blazer shrugged over her shoulders.

“Where she goes from here is still unknown but, as tonight shows, she’s got a habit of exceeding herself.”

Earlier this month, she shared her star-studded new soundtrack for the new Charlie’s Angels film.