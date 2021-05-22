Ariana Grande, Tim Burgess and more have paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing on the fourth anniversary of the terrorist attack.

Hundreds were injured and 22 people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated a homemade explosive device in the Arena foyer at the end of Grande’s show on May 22, 2017.

Posting on Instagram Stories, Grande wrote: “Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round….. i know that this anniversary will never be an easy one. please know that i am thinking of you today.”

“Manchester, my heart is with you today and always.” Grande’s tribute, which you can see below, was accompanied by a heart shaped out of bees and the names of the victims.”

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham also paid tribute to the victims this morning on Twitter, writing: “Today we remember the beautiful souls we lost. We think about their families and everyone whose lives changed.

“And we thank the Greater Manchester public for confronting adversity with great humanity.

Burnham later remembered the victims at Manchester Cathedral:

The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess also paid tribute, writing: “Remembering the twenty two people no longer with us. Thinking of Manchester today.”

Manchester’s Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester Sacha Lord added: “25.05.17 Manchester. A date we will never forget. We stood up, came together and galvanised.

“Today, we remember the 22 lives that were lost and the many lives that were affected.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson added: “Four years on from the tragic attack at the Manchester Arena, my thoughts are with the 22 people who lost their lives, their families, friends and everyone affected.”

Whilst Labour Party leader Keir Starmer added: ‘Today we remember the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing where 22 innocent people lost their lives.

“My thoughts are with their loved ones and the people of Manchester, who came together and showed the world that they would not give in to hatred.

Following Grande’s concert at the arena on May 22 2017, suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a home-made device in the arena foyer, killing 22 people and injuring over 260 others.

His brother, Hashem Abedi, was later found guilty of murder after assisting his brother in planning the attack. He was sentenced to prison for a minimum of 55 years.