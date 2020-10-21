Ariana Grande to return this week with new single ‘Positions’

Ariana Grande will release a new single called ‘Positions’ later this week.

The pop star, whose latest album ‘Thank U, Next’ was released in 2019, took to social media today (October 21) to confirm that the track will arrive on Friday (October 23). She also shared the song’s official artwork.

The news comes after Grande teased the song in a video posted to Instagram last week. Earlier in October, the singer revealed that she would be releasing her sixth studio album in full “this month”.

Grande previously told fans she was “turning in these mixes” for the as-yet-untitled record, and appeared to share some new lyrics: “Know my love infinite nothing that I won’t do“.

Further details on Grande’s forthcoming full-length have yet to emerge.

The pop star said earlier this year that she had a collaboration in the works with Doja Cat. She told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that she was “obsessed” with Doja and that they had worked together on a song.

Back in May, Grande teamed up with Lady Gaga on the latter’s ‘Chromatica’ single ‘Rain On Me’. The pair performed the track live during last month’s MTV VMAs 2020 ceremony, where they picked up the awards for Best Collaboration and Song Of The Year.

In a four-star review of ‘Thank U, Next‘, NME wrote: “It could easily be a self-pitying album, one ready to dwell in the wreckage of incidents, but instead keeps picking up and moving on; providing a guide to how to keep on keeping on even when it feels like whatever you do is going to end in devastation.”