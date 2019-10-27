“Be Alright: Pass a New Green Deal!”: Ariana Grande tweet picked up by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders

"God is a Woman: Strike the Hyde Amendment"

A recent tweet from Ariana Grande has been picked up by US Democratic politicians Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders, playfully responding to the singer’s lyrics with reference to their policy ideas.

Earlier this week (October 25) Lizzo released a remix of her 2016 collaboration with Grande, ‘Good As Hell’, with the latter tweeting lyrics from the track. Later that evening Sanders, the United States Senator for Vermont who is aiming to become the Democratic nominee in the 2020 Presidential race, retweeted the words with a reference to one of his key proposals.

Ocasio-Cortez, the hugely popular New York congresswoman commonly known by her initials ‘AOC’, soon joined in with suggestions of “progressive policies as an Ariana dance party” – and it seems the singer couldn’t quite believe it either.

‘Good As Hell’ was initially recorded for the soundtrack of the movie Barbershop: The Next Cut, and appeared on Lizzo’s 2016 ‘Coconut Oil’ EP. The track was also reworked by producers Bad Royale, Nick Catchdubs, BNDR and Two Stacks for a dance remix EP in 2016.

The track has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity following the release of Lizzo’s breakout 2019 album, ‘Cuz I Love You’. ‘Truth Hurts’ became the artist’s first Number 1 single in September, also experiencing a recent resurgence in popularity, while ‘Good As Hell’ earned Lizzo her second Billboard Top 40 hit, in October.

It wasn’t the first time this week Bernie Sanders has shown off his musical taste, after previously (October 22) playing the Sheer Mag track ‘Expect the Bayonet’ at a recent New York rally.

In a statement to the outlet, representatives for the band commented: “It was great to hear that Bernie played ‘Expect The Bayonet’ at his rally in Queens this weekend. Everyone in Sheer Mag supported Sanders in 2016 and we believe that he is the best hope in generations for the left and the only viable candidate to beat Trump in 2020.”