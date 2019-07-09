Ariana Grande walks around the rooms of her mind in new ‘In My Head’ video

It's the latest 'thank u, next' visual

Ariana Grande has shared a new video for ‘In My Head’.

The latest ‘thank u, next’ visual sees Ari pacing around the halls of her mind, with dismembered limbs (and hair at one point) floating around the room.

The video follows clips for ‘7 rings’ and the title track of ‘thank u, next’.

Yesterday, Grande said she was “still processing a lot” after she was seen crying on stage during a performance of R.E.M, a track about ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, at her recent concert in St Louis, Missouri.

In a now-deleted message, the singer praised her fans for accepting her “humanness” and admitted she was “still processing a lot”.

“Tour is wild. Life is wild,” she said. “I’m grateful for the sea of love I have around me everyday and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they’ve got.”

Elsewhere in Ari world, Miley Cyrus recently shared a snippet of her new collaboration with Grande and Lana Del Rey for the new Charlie’s Angels movie.

In the NME review of the album, we described ‘thank u, next’ as “a reminder that, with positivity and hope, if Grande can get through the last two years, we can get through anything life throws our way.”