Ariana Grande wants to sample Kylie Jenner’s ‘Rise and Shine’ viral meme

Can the 'thank u, next' singer turn it into a hit?

It looks like a viral clip of Kylie Jenner singing to het daughter might soon become a pop song if Ariana Grande gets her way.

It all started last week when the internet went meme mad after Jenner sang the words “rise and shine” to her daughter Stormi in a YouTube tour of her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters – the clip can be seen at the 15:18 mark in the video below.

Following an onslaught of memes that saw fans say things like, “Alexa play rise and shine by Kylie Jenner every morning for the rest of my life,” and “When my insomnia and sleep paralysis kick in at the same time,” Grande put her own spin on Jenner’s solo.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the ‘thank u, next’ singer sang “rise and shine” and included the caption: “@KylieJenner can I sample.”

“Yes, yes you can,” Jenner replied, before adding: “as long as I’m in [the] music video.”

Jenner later retweeted a few parodies of her solo, including an audition on The Voice. She then shared a video of her daughter dancing to an uptempo remix of ‘Rise and Shine’ before Stormi decides that she’d rather listen to her dad, Travis Scott‘s music – watch the clip below.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande has said her “heart is bursting” after a group of interns at NASA created a video remix of her song ‘NASA’.

‘NASA’ featured as a track on Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ album, which came out back in February as the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Sweetener’.