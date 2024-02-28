Ariana Grande says she would “love” to tour for new album but plans are “TBD”

Ariana Grande has revealed that she “would love” to hit the road again in support of her upcoming album, ‘Eternal Sunshine’.

Speaking on The Zach Lang Show recently, Grande was asked about whether she has any plans to tour for ‘Eternal Sunshine’. After a short pause, she replied: “TBD (to be decided)”.

She went on to explain: “I think I would love to do shows. I love being onstage, I miss being onstage, I miss my fans so much – that’s the honest-to-god truth. I had a really hard time emotionally on my last tour, but I think that’s because of where I was at. Just like with music, I think I’m really excited to redefine my relationship to shows, when I’m ready.”

She added that while she’s releasing ‘Eternal Sunshine’ on March 8, touring this year may not be on the cards: “I do have a very busy year with [‘Eternal Sunshine’] and with Wicked, and then next year I also have Wicked Part Two.”

However, she isn’t ruling out performing entirely, saying she could see a smaller, “shorter” tour as a possibility: “[The tour] would obviously be shorter. If anything, it would be a littler something. But I definitely do have the itch. I’m not ready to announce any sort of thing or get people too excited because I don’t want to disappoint.”

Ariana Grande’s last trek took place in 2019 when she toured in support of her 2018 album ‘Sweetener’ and the 2019 record ‘Thank U, Next’ concurrently.

Grande will next month release her latest album, ‘Eternal Sunshine’. So far, the record has spawned one single, ‘Yes, And?’. That track scored a four-star review from Sophie Williams for NME. Williams wrote: “It may not be an ‘Into You’ or ‘No Tears Left To Cry’, the type of big Grande singles that can shift your entire world for three adrenaline-pumping minutes, but ‘Yes, And?’ presents Grande in her truest form: a flawed but honest human being, seeking to own her narrative and move forward.”

The singer-songwriter has also since confirmed that she will not be releasing any other singles before the album’s release: “I wanted to say…as hard as it is to resist the urge to share another song or single with you all asap, I would really love for you to experience the album in full this time.”

The musician continued: “There will of course be more singles off of this project once it is out (and we may have a little surprise or two up our sleeves to hold you over until then so don’t you worry) but waiting a little longer for you to be able to listen fully through first really is my ideal way for you all to experience this body of work.”