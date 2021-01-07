Ariel Pink was confirmed that he was among the crowds who attended yesterday’s riots at the Capitol Building to “peacefully show his support for the president”.

A large number of Trump supporters managed to force their way into the Capitol building yesterday following a rally, which caused the building, which is the seat of US Government, to be put into lockdown as politicians and nearby office buildings were evacuated.

Posting privately on Instagram, director Alex Lee Moyer shared a photo which confirmed that Pink was in attendance at the protest, alongside singer John Maus.

Sharing the snap of the trio sitting on a hotel bed, which was tagged in Washington DC, she wrote: “The day we almost died but had a great time instead.”

lol @ john maus and ariel pink 🥴 pic.twitter.com/CpIkh3HUvo — ⚠️ (@emilieaux) January 7, 2021

there’s photo and video documentation that you were at the event. whether you entered the building or not does not imply that u were not involved in the event. the instagram post referring to ur song expressed that u enjoyed today’s event and had fun along friends. — ceci (@yerbalover) January 7, 2021

Moyer also shared a story showing Maus on the Capitol lawn, surrounded by protesters.

While Pink confirmed his presence at the protest, he directly denied being a part of the mob who later stormed the Capitol building.

“I was in dc to peacefully show my support for the president. i attended the rally on the white house lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap. case closed,” he responded to one user.

He continued to show support for Trump, tweeting: “vote for trump.”

Maus did not directly address his attendance, but shared the link to a religious encyclical from Pope Pius XI, written in 1939.

Ariel Pink, real name Ariel Rosenberg, has previously been criticised for claiming “It’s not illegal to be racist” and saying that gay marriage “pisses him off’, as well as saying he “respects” the Westboro Baptist Church.

Both Maus and Pink previously contributed music to a documentary by Moyer which offered a defence of incels and their often threatening behaviour.

Other high profile figures at yesterday’s event included Iced Earth singer Jon Schaffer.

Despite the ugly scenes, Congress has since convened once more to certify Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory in the U.S. election.