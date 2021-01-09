Ariel Pink dropped by record label following attendance at Washington Trump rally

Ariel Pink has been dropped by his record label, Mexican Summer, following the musician’s involvement at the Trump rally in Washington D.C. on Wednesday January 6.

On January 7, a photo of Pink – real name Ariel Rosenberg – at the rally was shared in a private Instagram post. The picture also included singer John Maus and director Alex Lee Moyer. Pink subsequently confirmed he had attended Capitol protests to “peacefully” support US President Donald Trump.

Rosenberg, however, directly denied being part of the mob which later stormed the Capitol building.

In a tweet posted today (January 8), Brooklyn-based label Mexican Summer said that “due to recent events, Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship with Ariel Rosenberg AKA Ariel Pink moving forward.”

The label had released Rosenberg’s latest album, ‘Dedicated to Bobby Jameson’, and was set to release ‘Odditties Sodomies Vol. 1’, ‘Sit n’ Spin’, ‘Odditties Sodomies Vol. 3’ and ‘Scared Famous/FF>>’ on January 29 as the final instalments in its Ariel Archives series.

Due to recent events, Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship with Ariel Rosenberg AKA Ariel Pink moving forward. — Mexican Summer (@MexicanSummer) January 8, 2021

On January 6, a large number of Trump supporters forced their way into the Capitol building following a rally in the US capital of Washington D.C. The building, which is the seat of US Government, went into lockdown, with politicians being evacuated. Five were killed in the riots.

Responding to a Twitter user who drew attention to his attendance, Rosenberg said: “I was in dc to peacefully show my support for the president. i attended the rally on the white house lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap. case closed.”

i was in dc to peacefully show my support for the president. i attended the rally on the white house lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap. case closed — Ariel Pink (@arielxpink) January 7, 2021

Previously, Rosenberg has been criticised for saying gay marriage “pisses him off”, that he respects the Westboro Baptist Church and claiming it is “not illegal to be racist”.