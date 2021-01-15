Ariel Pink on Trump support backlash: “People are so mean”

Ariel Pink has taken to FOX’s Tucker Carlson Tonight to speak out following the backlash he has received for his support of Donald Trump.

Speaking to Carlson, Pink explained how the aftermath of his attendance at the Capitol Building protests has impacted his livelihood and his wellbeing.

“No apologies, no support,” Pink said.

“My family’s been getting death threats. They don’t even know I’m here, I had to sneak away because they were so terrified of me coming on TV. They’ve been getting it all week. Me too, the hate is just overwhelming… people are so mean.”

Following major backlash, he was dropped by his record label, Mexican Summer, who had signed him ahead of the release of his 2017 album ‘Dedicated To Bobby Jameson’. Pink told Carlson that the label had allegedly assured him that they weren’t going to drop him.

“My label had written me to inform me they were getting a lot of heat and a lot of backlash for supporting me,” Pink said, “but they assured me that they weren’t going to drop me.”

He then said, “24 hours later they…texted me that they were going to go public and drop me.”

Pink also said that, following being dropped from his label, along with COVID-19 ruling out the possibility of touring, he has been left “destitute and on the street”.

“I’m sort of overwhelmed right now. I don’t know what to do.”

Pink was spotted at the protests that took place at the Capitol Building, alongside John Maus. He later confirmed he had attended to “peacefully show (his) support for the president” on his now-deactivated Twitter account.

He also denied that he was a part of the violent siege and riots that ultimately led to Trump’s historic second impeachment.

Earlier this week, it was reported that allegations of abuse allegedly committed by Pink against his girlfriend had surfaced in a court case, which saw Pink try – and fail – to secure a restraining order against her.