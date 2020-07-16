Arlo Parks and Jay1 lead new artists for Amazon’s developing artist programme Breakthrough

Arlo Parks and Jay1 are among the new artists have been chosen for Amazon Music’s Breakthrough – a new development programme aimed at supporting emerging artists during the formative moments of their careers.

Breakthrough will support a wide array of artists across the musical spectrum, including R&B, rap, indie and country.

Parks and Jay1 are in the first raft of artists for the programme, alongside upcoming R&B singer Kiana Ledé, folk group Provinz, German singer Malik Harris and rising country star Gabby Barrett.

The programme will see Amazon working with each artist and their team to develop a long-term global plan tailored that is individually suited to each artist.

It will include support across global marketing, video and audio content, as well as heightened visibility across Amazon Music’s playlists and programming.

I’ve got some news to share with y’all! I’ve been picked by @amazonmusic as one of a handful of Breakthrough artists. Feeling excited for the future n grateful to all you angels putting ur faith in me. https://t.co/Fc83giOWgG pic.twitter.com/R88d5DIfnA — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) July 15, 2020

Happy to announce my partnership with @AmazonMusicUK and be their breakthrough artist of the year 🙌🏾 New music coming soon! 💙 pic.twitter.com/NLVXIVzulR — JAY1 (@Jay1Official_) July 15, 2020

“Amazon Music is uniquely positioned to support developing artists,” said Kirdis Postelle, global head of artist marketing for Amazon Music. “By using all of Amazon’s marketing resources, Breakthrough campaigns will be true collaborations between the artist and Amazon Music, with each campaign centered around the artist’s brand and vision.”

A series of mini-documentaries will also see Jay1 discussing his rise in Coventry’s rap scene.

Earlier this month, Parks shared a stunning cover of Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Moon Song’ as part of her “lo fi lounge” video series, in which she performs both covers and original songs from her home.