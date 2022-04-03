Arlo Parks has announced a 2022 North American tour which is set to kick off later this fall – you can buy tickets here.

The singer-songwriter, who is currently supporting Clairo on her US tour, will follow two Canadian shows she has opening for Florence + The Machine with a run of US dates, starting September 6 through October 12.

The tour will take in shows in Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more.

A fan pre-sale starts on Tuesday (April 5) at 10am local time, while general sale tickets go on sale on Friday (April 8) at 10am. You can get tickets here and see the full list of dates below.

Arlo Parks North American tour dates:

SEPTEMBER 2022

2 – Place Bell – Laval, QC (w/ Florence + The Machine)

3 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON (w/ Florence + The Machine)

6 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

8 – Webster Hall – New York, NY

12 – 9:30 Club – Washington, D.C.

14 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

16 – The Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI

17 – Agora Theatre and Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

18 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

20 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

21 – The Pabst Theater – Milwaukee, WI

23 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

24 – Rockwell at The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

26 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

27 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

29 – The Warfield – San Francisco, CA

OCTOBER 2022

2 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

4 – Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ

10 – The Joy Theater – New Orleans, LA

12 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

Last week, Parks has shared her cover of Kaytranada‘s ‘You’re The One’.

The cover was recorded for a special edition of the Spotify Singles series which is celebrating the Best New Artist category at this year’s Grammys, which takes place tonight (April 3).

Parks has been nominated in the category, one of two nods for the London singer/songwriter at this year’s ceremony (she’s also up for Best Alternative Music Album for her debut LP ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’), along with the likes of Glass Animals, Baby Keem and Finneas.