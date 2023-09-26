Arlo Parks announces 2024 North American tour

Arlo Parks has announced a handful of new North American tour dates for next year in support of her LP ‘My Soft Machine‘.
Kicking off the first night of the tour at The Observatory North Park in San Diego on February 29, 2024, Parks will then make her way across the US. Other stops include Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Toronto, Nashville, Brooklyn, and more. The tour will wrap up on April 2, 2024, at Brooklyn Steel in New York.
Chloe George will serve as opening support on all dates. An artist pre-sale is available for those who sign up to the singer’s official mailing list here. Pre-sale will kick off on Wednesday, September 27 at 10 am local time. The general public sale will take place on Friday, September 29 at 10 am local time. Visit here for tickets.
Arlo Parks 2024 North American tour dates are:
FEBRUARY
29 – San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park
MARCH
2 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
5 – Oakland, CA, Fox Theater
7 – Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom
8 – Seattle, WA, Showbox SoDo
9 – Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom
12 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex
13 – Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre
15 – Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue
16 – Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall
19 – Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works
20 – Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade (Heaven)
22 – Washington, DC, 9:30 Club
25 – Toronto, ON, The Danforth Music Hall
26 – Montreal, QC, Théâtre Beanfield
28 – Boston, MA, Royale
29 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
APRIL
2 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel
Parks is set to play this year’s edition of All Things Go festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Washington, D.C. She recently released the music video for her track ‘Purple Phase’, which was filmed earlier this year while she toured Japan.
Her second studio album, ‘My Soft Machine’, was released earlier this year. In a three-star review of the LP, NME called it a “subtle step forward” adding: “It’s often not how Parks says it, but the depth of emotion and meaning of the words that tumble out of her; ‘My Soft Machine’ leaves no doubts of her talent as a songwriter, or the deftness of her phrases and structures.”
Elsewhere, she joined Holly Humberstone on stage at Reading Festival and performed a surprise duet of Humberstone’s ‘Room Service’.