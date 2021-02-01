Arlo Parks announces biggest-ever headline show and two further UK gigs

Arlo Parks has announced three more UK gigs for later this year, including her biggest headline show to date.

The south London artist released her debut album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ last week, and had already plotted out a UK and European tour for the spring in support of the record.

Parks has this morning (February 1) announced three more gigs for November. The trio of shows includes a date at SWX in Bristol on November 1, before Parks is then set to play her biggest headline gig to date at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London on November 4.

The artist will also play at the Academy 2 in Manchester on November 9 – you can see details of the gigs below.

A presale for tickets commences on Wednesday (February 3), which will be available to fans who buy ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ from here.

Parks has also released a special deluxe version of her album, featuring live “lo fi lounge” recordings of songs that were originally broadcast on the streaming platform On Air and No Merci back in October.

All profits from the deluxe version of ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ are being donated to the Music Venue Trust’s #SaveOurVenues fund.

Last week saw Parks make her US television debut as she performed ‘Hurt’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.