Arlo Parks, Bartees Strange and more to play Iceland Airwaves 2021

Iceland Airwaves festival has added nearly 30 new acts to its 2021 edition, including Arlo Parks and Bartees Strange.
The festival, which cancelled its 2020 edition due to COVID-19 concerns last August, will now return to Reykjavík this November.
The likes of Metronomy, Daði Freyr and Dry Cleaning were announced to be playing the festival last year, and more artists have now joined the line-up.
Iceland Airwaves will take place across Reykjavík on the weekend of November 3-6, 2021. Get tickets here, and see the full list of names added below.
Arlo Parks (UK)
Aron Can
Axel Flóvent
Bartees Strange (US)
Countess Malaise
Denise Chaila (IE)
Eydís Evensen
Francis of Delirium (LU)
Holdgervlar
Inspector Spacetime
KAMARA (NO)
Kælan Mikla
KeiyaA (US)
Kristin Sesselja
Laufey
Magnús Jóhann
Ouse
Power Paladin
Sad Night Dynamite (UK)
Smoothboi Ezra (IE)
Snny
Superserious
TootArd (Golan Heights)
The Vintage Caravan
Tuys (LU)
Tyson (UK)
Vök
Wu-Lu (UK)
In place of its cancelled traditional festival, Iceland Airwaves held a special ‘Live From Reykjavík’ livestream event last November.
Reviewing the show, NME said that “only a festival with such a strong community spirit and ethos such as this could pull off something like this,” adding: “Hosted over two consecutive days, the ticketed stream – which offered over four hours per day of music performances – gave a window into the Icelandic scene without compromise.
“Sure, there’s no sweaty mosh-pits and bustling queues to get into a buzzy venue, but instead a rare opportunity to enjoy an intimate view of musicians at the top of their game. Basically, there’s no tall bloke standing in your way – it’s just pure musical goodness.”