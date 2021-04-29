Arlo Parks, Bartees Strange and more to play Iceland Airwaves 2021

Iceland Airwaves festival has added nearly 30 new acts to its 2021 edition, including Arlo Parks and Bartees Strange.

The festival, which cancelled its 2020 edition due to COVID-19 concerns last August, will now return to Reykjavík this November.

The likes of Metronomy, Daði Freyr and Dry Cleaning were announced to be playing the festival last year, and more artists have now joined the line-up.

Iceland Airwaves will take place across Reykjavík on the weekend of November 3-6, 2021. Get tickets here, and see the full list of names added below.

Arlo Parks (UK)

Aron Can

Axel Flóvent

Bartees Strange (US)

Countess Malaise

Denise Chaila (IE)

Eydís Evensen

Francis of Delirium (LU)

Holdgervlar

Inspector Spacetime

KAMARA (NO)

Kælan Mikla

KeiyaA (US)

Kristin Sesselja

Laufey

Magnús Jóhann

Ouse

Power Paladin

Sad Night Dynamite (UK)

Smoothboi Ezra (IE)

Snny

Superserious

TootArd (Golan Heights)

The Vintage Caravan

Tuys (LU)

Tyson (UK)

Vök

Wu-Lu (UK)

In place of its cancelled traditional festival, Iceland Airwaves held a special ‘Live From Reykjavík’ livestream event last November.

Reviewing the show, NME said that “only a festival with such a strong community spirit and ethos such as this could pull off something like this,” adding: “Hosted over two consecutive days, the ticketed stream – which offered over four hours per day of music performances – gave a window into the Icelandic scene without compromise.

“Sure, there’s no sweaty mosh-pits and bustling queues to get into a buzzy venue, but instead a rare opportunity to enjoy an intimate view of musicians at the top of their game. Basically, there’s no tall bloke standing in your way – it’s just pure musical goodness.”