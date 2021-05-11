Arlo Parks drawing from “folk, really hard techno and visual art books” while working on “really unique” new material

Arlo Parks has revealed that she plans to spend much of this year working on a new material, while also sharing a wide and varied range of inspirations. Watch our video interview with Parks above.

Having released her debut album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams‘ to much critical acclaim back in January, the singer-songwriter had a momentous evening at last night’s BRIT Awards, delivering a beautiful performance as well as winning the Breakthrough Artist award out of her three nominations.

On her plans for the rest of the year, Parks told NME: “I’ve got a lot of live plans. We’ll see what can happen and when, but mostly it’s going to be spending time writing new material and hopefully playing shows.”

Could we see another album in 2021?

“I mean, give me a break! I only out it out in January,” I’ll definitely have some new music coming out at some point, but I will not promise when.”

As for what’s been inspiring her on new material, Parks revealed: “Honestly, I’ve been reading a lot of books on visual art. I’ve been reading a lot of books by Olivia Lang, I’ve been listening to a lot of folk and singer-songwriter music, but also a lot of electronic and really hard techno. I’m just trying to create something that pulls from everywhere and that hopefully feels unique.”

Having also gained a reputation for her cover versions of the likes of Radiohead and Solange, we also had to ask if she’d ever had any life-changing feedback from the artists who tracks she had made her own.

“I wish I had Thom Yorke on the phone, that would be pretty special!” she replied. “I remember Phoebe Bridgers reaching out to me about the cover of ‘Moonsong‘ that I did, plus Clairo as well for my cover of ‘Bags‘, but honestly every time I connect with an artist that I really look up to it just feels like a moment.

“Some of these are people that I grew up listening to in my bedroom. Now I’m speaking to them and they see me as a peer, so all of those moments I really treasure, to be honest.”