Arlo Parks forced to cancel appearance at Mad Cool festival

Arlo Parks has cancelled her appearance at today’s (July 10) Mad Cool festival.

The musician announced the news on her Instagram Stories early this afternoon, saying that it was due to a COVID outbreak in her team.

Parks wrote in a statement: “Madrid! I am so sorry to announce that because of the covid outbreak within my team, we are forced to pull out of our show today at Mad Cool.

“We’ve been looking forward to playing this one for years, it’s so frustrating to have to do this but the health and safety of my band and crew, as well as all working staff and attendees, must always come first.

“I’ll make this back up to you I promise. Missing you Madrid – love AP.”

Recently, Lorde brought out Parks and Clairo as special guests during her Glastonbury 2022 headline set.

The New Zealand pop-star was performing on the pyramid stage, Sunday (June 26). Clairo and Parks joined Lorde to sing along with her on the track ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ from her 2021 album ‘Solar Power’.

Clairo notably provided backing vocals for the record, on the songs ‘Solar Power’ and ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’. Both special guests performed their own sets on Worthy Farm this year, with Clairo taking the John Peel Stage earlier today and Parks playing The Park Stage on Friday.

Parks also joined Phoebe Bridgers on stage at Coachella in April for a couple of tracks at the end of her set.

Towards the end of her performance, Bridgers brought out Arlo Parks – who performed her own set at Coachella – to collaborate with her on ‘Graceland Too’ and ‘I Know The End’ – both taken from Bridgers’ second album, ‘Punisher’.

Meanwhile, Parks will be embarking on a North American tour this autumn. You can buy tickets here and check out all the dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2022

2 – Place Bell – Laval, QC (w/ Florence + The Machine)

3 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON (w/ Florence + The Machine)

6 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

8 – Webster Hall – New York, NY

12 – 9:30 Club – Washington, D.C.

14 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

16 – The Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI

17 – Agora Theatre and Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

18 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

20 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

21 – The Pabst Theater – Milwaukee, WI

23 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

24 – Rockwell at The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

26 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

27 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

29 – The Warfield – San Francisco, CA

OCTOBER 2022

2 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

4 – Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ

10 – The Joy Theater – New Orleans, LA

12 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA