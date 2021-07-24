Arlo Parks cancels shows after testing positive for COVID-19

London singer-songwriter Arlo Parks has cancelled three upcoming shows after revealing she’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Parks shared the news on her social media yesterday (July 23), writing that she will no longer be performing at tonight’s scheduled show at The Waterfront in Norwich. She has also had to pull out of appearances at Suffolk’s Latitude Festival and Standon Calling in Hertfordshire.

“Despite being as careful as possible, I’m writing to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning,” she wrote.

“As recommended, I’m now stuck in isolation, sniffling in bed, feeling very upset to have let all you angels down.”

“I’m so sorry to everybody who was looking forward to seeing me play – it’s truly heartbreaking but safety must be our priority always. We will dance again – I trust that – but for now please stay safe, get vaccinated and wash your hands.”

Parks’ COVID-19 diagnosis comes shortly after the singer received her first ever Mercury Prize nomination for her debut album, ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’, which arrived last year.

Speaking to NME about the recognition, she said “It feels like a real moment for me. It’s a dream come true and I don’t say that lightly”.

She’d also recently announced a massive forthcoming US tour with American indie artist Clairo, scheduled to run from February to April next year. Parks – a self-confessed Clairo fan who’d previously covered the singer’s track ‘Bags’ – took to social media to share her excitement about the tour.

“Her work fills my belly with butterflies – kindness and sensitivity weaves through her work like a golden thread – thank you for allowing me to share this stage with you,” she wrote.

Standon Calling, which Parks was scheduled to attend, kicked off earlier this week and will run until tomorrow (July 25). Last month, organisers announced the festival – which features headliners Bastille, Hot Chip and Primal Scream – would be going ahead at full capacity, saying they were “incredibly grateful”.