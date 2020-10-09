Arlo Parks has finished work on her debut album, the musician has shared on social media.

The 20-year-old south London singer-songwriter has released two EPs – 2019’s ‘Super Sad Generation’ and ‘Sophie’ – and a handful of singles.

“wtf the album is like done done,” she wrote on Twitter yesterday (October 8). “like DONE DONE.” A release date and further details of the record have yet to be confirmed.

Speaking to NME for a Big Read cover feature in July, Parks said she had been “doing a lot off writing” for the record and “just thinking about exactly what I want to say as this first big cohesive statement of intent”.

“I was quite intimidated by the idea of it, because I love the album format,” she said. “I’ve been focusing a lot more on the idea of nostalgia, just reading old journals and being very reflective.”

She added: “I’m trying to make it the best body of work that it can be. The album format is really important to me, and in terms of the music that I’ve put out thus far, I feel like I have a sonic identity, but there’s variation in what I put out so far, so I do have scope to experiment and explore different styles within my debut album, which feels exciting. I’m excited for what it could be.”

Parks’ latest release ‘Hurt’ arrived in August, which she said was “supposed to uplift and comfort those going through hard times”.

Meanwhile, the musician will appear on a Channel 4 special The Whole Truth tonight (October 9), on which she will perform ‘Hurt’ and discuss mental health. In a preview clip, Parks talked about how self-care has helped her navigate “extremely low periods” in her life.

“I think it’s important, and I feel like for everyone, it’s separate,” she said. “Self-care is like a million different things. It doesn’t have to be, like, yoga. It can be gaming.”